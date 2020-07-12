All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

ParkCentral Nashville

Open Now until 6pm
220 25th Ave N · (615) 274-1522
Location

220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
Elliston Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 616 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,526

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ParkCentral Nashville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
conference room
hot tub
It's more than just our mantra; it's a way of life at ParkCentral on Centennial Park. Our Sophisticated approach to in-town living is what elevates our apartment homes to new heights in Nashville's West End. We're Classic. We're Timeless. We're Home. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. This attached Garage has Covered Parking on Every Level.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $65-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ParkCentral Nashville have any available units?
ParkCentral Nashville has 15 units available starting at $1,509 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does ParkCentral Nashville have?
Some of ParkCentral Nashville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ParkCentral Nashville currently offering any rent specials?
ParkCentral Nashville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ParkCentral Nashville pet-friendly?
Yes, ParkCentral Nashville is pet friendly.
Does ParkCentral Nashville offer parking?
Yes, ParkCentral Nashville offers parking.
Does ParkCentral Nashville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ParkCentral Nashville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ParkCentral Nashville have a pool?
Yes, ParkCentral Nashville has a pool.
Does ParkCentral Nashville have accessible units?
No, ParkCentral Nashville does not have accessible units.
Does ParkCentral Nashville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ParkCentral Nashville has units with dishwashers.

