richland
347 Apartments for rent in Richland, Nashville, TN
Mayfair West End
3706 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,413
750 sqft
Now Leasing! Spacious, open concept 1 bedroom apartments on West End.
129 West End Place
129 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1138 sqft
Newly spruced up condo in desired West End Place. HOA dues included in rent payment. Water included. Complex offers pool, tennis and covered parking. Wonderful views of the city from your 3rd floor balcony. Pets allowed on case by case basis.
3818 West End Avenue
3818 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2056 sqft
3rd floor-unit 303! Spacious 3BR/2BA condo situated at the corner of West End Ave and Wilson. SUPERB location. Recently renovated with fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, granite countertops, sleek white cabinets and a wine cooler.
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,510
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,410
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,330
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,175
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1694 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
Continental
3300 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1500 sqft
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,385
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1058 sqft
Newly upgraded community that is disabled friendly. Amenities include parking garages, BBQ area and online portal for easy payments. Homes have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Located in the center of Centennial Park area.
4810 Idaho Avenue
4810 Idaho Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
4810 Idaho Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sylvan Park! - This adorable cottage sits in the HEART of one of the countries hottest neighborhoods, Sylvan Park! ~Walk or bike to several restaurants, coffee bars, a Greenway and a beautiful 36 Hole Golf
2818 Hillside Dr
2818 Hillside Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house - Property Id: 302115 Mid-century modern house for rent with park like backyard. Close enough to walk or bike to Vanderbilt or Belmont University. Family friendly neighborhood on quiet street. Available July 1st.
4111 Aberdeen Rd.
4111 Aberdeen Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
4 Bedroom/2 Bath West End Area Home - Property Id: 302125 Completely renovated 1700 sq ft house located on quiet street in historic Cherokee Park: 4 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, mud room, covered side porch.
3325 Fairmont Dr
3325 Fairmont Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2044 sqft
3325 Fairmont Dr Available 07/31/20 Luxurious West End 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Luxurious 3 bed 2 bath home with large open plan kitchen and living space. Gorgeous design. Outdoor lounge area and pool. Minutes to Centennial Park and Vanderbilt.
234 31st Ave N
234 31st Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
2186 sqft
West End Ave by Centennial Park and Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Hospital! - Beautiful brownstone with garage parking and security gate.
232 31st Avenue North
232 31st Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
2111 sqft
232 31st Avenue North Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom West End Penthouse Walking Distance to Vandy - 2 bed/2 bath with gated covered parking, semi-private elevator, balcony, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, large loft area with
3708 Murphy Rd
3708 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Bungalow - Located in the heart of one of Nashville's most sought after neighborhoods. This 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow has a fully renovated kitchen, brand new HVAC and hard wood floors throughout.
4141 Woodlawn Drive
4141 Woodlawn Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1343 sqft
Talk about square footage!! You may just fall in love with the this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gardens plentiful floor plan! Chowning Square offers a premier location that is easily accessible to all of the area! We are tucked away directly across from St.
501 Sloan Rd
501 Sloan Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ5010- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.
3909 Whitland Ave
3909 Whitland Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
912 sqft
Great location! Minutes to downtown Nashville in a quiet neighborhood! Water is included for this condo! A completely renovated unit with new flooring throughout, paint, an updated kitchen and bath! This location is close to all of the downtown
4215 Harding Pike
4215 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1837 sqft
Lease includes all utilities, even cable! 24 hour door person, parking, meeting room with kitchen, Walk to St Thomas, market, restaurants. Large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Granite coutertops, quality cabinets. Large living/dinning room w/ balcony
206 36TH AVENUE, N
206 36th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1205 sqft
SYLVAN PARK CRAFTSMAN STYLE END-UNIT TOWNHOME | HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KIT & LR | SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE TOPS | OFFICE | 3 PRIVATE PORCHES | NEW CARPET IN BR'S & TILE IN BA'S | NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT| LARGE FRONT PORCH | PETS INQUIRE | S/D CONSISTS OF
3000 Vanderbilt Pl
3000 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to Vanderbilt 1 Bedroom + 1 bath unit.