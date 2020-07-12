/
breeze hill
369 Apartments for rent in Breeze Hill, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
941 Gale Ln
941 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
3227 sqft
Beautiful new construction 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 12 South. Gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, beautiful vaulted master suite with dry bar, marble shower & huge walk-in closet. amazing bonus room with reading nook.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
940 Gale Lane - 151
940 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1268 sqft
2BD|1.5BA Townhouse CLOSE to everything in 12 South and Melrose. Open concept first level with 2 story tower and bright skylights. Open kitchen layout with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through-out.
Results within 1 mile of Breeze Hill
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
7 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
36 Units Available
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,339
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Last updated July 10 at 02:03pm
1 Unit Available
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 04:50pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1422 Clifton Lane
1422 Clifton Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3657 sqft
1422 Clifton Ln - Property Id: 292089 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292089 Property Id 292089 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5858919)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15
2118 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2016 sqft
Beautiful New Build in the 12th S Area. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Beautiful new townhome in the heart of the 8th Ave and 12th South district of Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2120 Belmont Blvd. A6
2120 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
560 sqft
Stylish, Fully Furnished Loft-Style Condo on Belmont Boulevard! - Stylish, fully furnished loft-style condo on Belmont Boulevard! Exposed brick* Hardwoods* Open floorplan* Tons of natural light* Tile floors & tiled shower in bath* Private balcony*
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
920 Buford Pl.
920 Buford Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1444 sqft
Cozy 3BD/2BA in the heart of Green Hills/Lipscomb - Best neighborhood in Nashville! 3 bed/2 bathm 1450 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2009 Ashwood Ave
2009 Ashwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1080 sqft
Please call Barbara 615-772-4117 to see, Tenant occupied Will have New Paint, New Flooring & New Appliances!!!! Great Deal, Desirable location walkable. Easy access to Belmont and Vanderbilt
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2709 Greystone Rd
2709 Greystone Road, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2925 sqft
New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2407 8th Ave, S
2407 8th Avenue South, Berry Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,000
834 sqft
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades:
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3325 Lealand Ln
3325 Lealand Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1312 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3325 Lealand Ln in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1900 12th Ave, S
1900 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
877 sqft
Live in one of Nashville's hottest urban neighborhoods with a true live/learn/dine/enjoy lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Hillsboro Pike
3000 Hillsboro Place, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1082 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom condo in amazing Green Hills location. Quiet, residential community. Features large bedroom with walk in closet and attached bathroom. Spacious living room open to dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Ashwood
1800 Ashwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3452 sqft
Gorgeous townhome with 9 ceilings throughout. Large corner lot, 3+ car garage and additional driveway parking, 2 decks and screened in porch.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
245 Hillsboro Pl
245 Hillsboro Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1016 sqft
Fantastic Green Hills condo with easy interstate access! This two bedroom with two full bath unit is located on the top floor and in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2826 Erica Pl
2826 Erica Place, Berry Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
869 sqft
This property is zoned Residential/ Commercial. Live and work in the same space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 Ashwood Ave
1509 Ashwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3500 sqft
1509 Ashwood Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath home in 12 south - Beautiful, redesigned home in 12 South! Walk to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Cedar Lane
1204 Cedar Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1950 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 1204A Cedar Lane is the perfect spot in 12th South! This home is directly across the street from Sevier Park, and it is within walking distance of great restaurants such as Burger Up, Mafiozas, Edley's BBQ and Urban Grubb.