Elliston 23

Amenities
Elliston features one- and two-bedroom floor plans, offering spacious interiors and condo-quality features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high-efficiency washers and dryers, and oversized espresso wood cabinets. Luxury amenities include a year-round saltwater pool with sundeck and gas grilling stations, private cabanas with TVs, two beautifully landscaped courtyards, 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center (including fitness on-demand), game room, rooftop Bark Park, and controlled access parking.