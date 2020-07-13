All apartments in Nashville
Elliston 23
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 AM

Elliston 23

2312 Elliston Pl · (773) 694-1155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look and lease specials! Save $1,200 when you move in by July 31st!
Location

2312 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203
Elliston Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 640 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 519 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elliston 23.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
Elliston features one- and two-bedroom floor plans, offering spacious interiors and condo-quality features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high-efficiency washers and dryers, and oversized espresso wood cabinets. Luxury amenities include a year-round saltwater pool with sundeck and gas grilling stations, private cabanas with TVs, two beautifully landscaped courtyards, 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center (including fitness on-demand), game room, rooftop Bark Park, and controlled access parking.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elliston 23 have any available units?
Elliston 23 has 27 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Elliston 23 have?
Some of Elliston 23's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elliston 23 currently offering any rent specials?
Elliston 23 is offering the following rent specials: Look and lease specials! Save $1,200 when you move in by July 31st!
Is Elliston 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, Elliston 23 is pet friendly.
Does Elliston 23 offer parking?
Yes, Elliston 23 offers parking.
Does Elliston 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elliston 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elliston 23 have a pool?
Yes, Elliston 23 has a pool.
Does Elliston 23 have accessible units?
No, Elliston 23 does not have accessible units.
Does Elliston 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elliston 23 has units with dishwashers.
