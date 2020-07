Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym game room green community pool bike storage google fiber yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill media room

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome to Eastside Heights Apartments, where you’ll enjoy a modern community equipped with spacious apartments and luxurious amenities. We’re proud to be located in East Nashville, our city’s creative hub, within walking distance of countless exciting restaurants, boutiques, bars, and music venues. Our community is also within walking distance to Nissan Stadium and Cumberland Park.



When you rent with us, you will come home to an apartment with high ceilings, wood-inspired plank floors, an in-home washer and dryer, upgraded kitchen, and a Nest thermostat. You’ll also have access to our fantastic community features like our saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, pet spa, and rooftop Sky Lounge with great views of Downtown Nashville. Luxury awaits you at Eastside Heights!



