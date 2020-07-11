Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Murfreesboro apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$981
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Vintage Blackman
533 Agripark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Situated in charming Murfreesboro. Apartments feature entries with built-in mudrooms, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with oversized closets and private sunrooms or balconies. Property offers leisure amenities for all ages.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
75 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
24 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
58 Units Available
Parc at Murfreesboro
3237 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,169
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc at Murfreesboro brings luxury apartment living to the heart of Murfreesboro, TN.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Murfreesboro, TN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Murfreesboro apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Murfreesboro apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

