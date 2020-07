Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit google fiber lobby nest technology new construction online portal trash valet yoga

Imagine yourself walking amid a thriving urban oasis. New experiences and amenities await you at every turn. Light, sound, and music fill your senses with wanderlust. Each step brings you closer to the expansive studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans, complete with soaring ceilings and unsurpassed finishes. This is a new breed of luxury apartment homes. Welcome to Atlas, a community enriched in culture and immersed in one of Nashville's most historic neighborhoods. A home for the free spirit and a refuge for those who crave the extraordinary. Discover us today in the heart of Germantown and let the adventure begin.