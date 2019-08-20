927 Spain Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 BED 3 BATH beauty! Never been rented before, two story home with beautiful hardwoods and designer details. 1,800 sq feet, 2 BR upstairs with in-suite bath, 1 BR down with bath.Cozy carpet in bedrooms, outdoor space and rocking chair front porch. large laundry room with washer and dryer, large covered balcony off master bedroom. Quartz countertops, gas cooktop, upgraded stainless appliances,Xtra storage, covered parking, lg closets, 1 dog is negotiable. Easy showings anytime by appointment