847 Rose Park Drive

Amenities
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Porter Heights! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Basement
1 Car Garage
Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.