847 Rose Park Drive

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Porter Heights! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Storage Room

Basement

1 Car Garage



