Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:31 PM

847 Rose Park Drive

847 Rose Park Drive · (615) 900-2625
Location

847 Rose Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Porter Heights! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Basement
1 Car Garage

Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Rose Park Drive have any available units?
847 Rose Park Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 Rose Park Drive have?
Some of 847 Rose Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Rose Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
847 Rose Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Rose Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 Rose Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 847 Rose Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 847 Rose Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 847 Rose Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Rose Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Rose Park Drive have a pool?
No, 847 Rose Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 847 Rose Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 847 Rose Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Rose Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 Rose Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
