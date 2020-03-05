823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located, 2 story Townhome. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom is a master suite. All wood with wood flooring. Another full bath upstairs. Downstairs is a large living area, Kitchen and dining area, with wood flooring and private a back deck/patio. Guest bath downstairs as well. Attached Garage included. Close to everything. NO PETS PLEASE. ASK ABOUT OUR $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT!!!

From Nth of Nashville, off of I 65. Take Briley Pkwy to Exit 8 (Lebanon Pike) toward Donelson, turn right on US-70 go 2 miles to Spence Enclave Way And turn left, then turn left on Spence Enclave Ln. Loop around subdivision to 823.



From Nashville and I 40 E. Turn left on Fesslers Ln to Lebanon Pike and turn right. Turn right on Spence Enclave way, then turn left on Spence Enclave Ln. Loop around subdivision to 823.