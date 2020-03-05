All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1

823 Spence Enclave Lane · (615) 301-1802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

823 Spence Enclave Lane, Nashville, TN 37210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located, 2 story Townhome. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom is a master suite. All wood with wood flooring. Another full bath upstairs. Downstairs is a large living area, Kitchen and dining area, with wood flooring and private a back deck/patio. Guest bath downstairs as well. Attached Garage included. Close to everything. NO PETS PLEASE. ASK ABOUT OUR $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT!!!
From Nth of Nashville, off of I 65. Take Briley Pkwy to Exit 8 (Lebanon Pike) toward Donelson, turn right on US-70 go 2 miles to Spence Enclave Way And turn left, then turn left on Spence Enclave Ln. Loop around subdivision to 823.

From Nashville and I 40 E. Turn left on Fesslers Ln to Lebanon Pike and turn right. Turn right on Spence Enclave way, then turn left on Spence Enclave Ln. Loop around subdivision to 823.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 have any available units?
823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Spence Enclave Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
