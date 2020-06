Amenities

microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave Property Amenities

Centrally located in the desirable Cleveland Park area, this light filled 2BD/1BA is perfect for a small family or roommates; located only 4 miles from downtown and just a few blocks from restaurants/shopping in East Nashville. Channeling the ever-so-beautiful Scandinavian Design, this home is both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable. Please contact Teddy Pagano with inquiries (347)261-0007. No pets preferred. Being offered furnished but will entertain unfurnished, if necessary.