Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your clients will LOVE this community! It is small and very much like the grounds of a historical and well kept college - Just a small circle of well-kept brick buildings around park-like landscaping! Tons of greenery in the common areas and an active HOA keep it nice! Interior is updated with a great floor plan and pet friendly!