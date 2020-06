Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

You can live in Devon Park! This home is the one you have been waiting for. Stunning renovation of master suite, bedrooms, baths, closets. Beautiful hardwoods, new windows and walkable neighborhood with access to Ensworth High school tennis and swimming. Scenic views of the Warner Parks. Perfect 10