Nashville, TN
425 Mallory Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

425 Mallory Street

425 Mallory St · No Longer Available
Nashville
South Nashville
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

425 Mallory St, Nashville, TN 37203
South Nashville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House In Wedgewood Houston With Great Amenities
- Easy access and biking distance to downtown, Vanderbilt, 12 South, Belmont, Nashville Yards (upcoming complex with local Amazon HQ), The Gulch, Fort Houston, fairgrounds, and more
- Includes Bonus Room (with closet & huge windows) that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or studio.
- Open concept with hardwood floors throughout
- BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.
- Fully fenced in yard
- Off street parking
- Pets on case by case basis. Additional refundable $500 deposit for accepted pets.
- No smoking.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fabulous kitchen, modern bathrooms, storage, washer/dryer included, and yard. Is pet friendly (see above). Available now. $2,750/month rent. One month's rent security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Mallory Street have any available units?
425 Mallory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Mallory Street have?
Some of 425 Mallory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Mallory Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 Mallory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Mallory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Mallory Street is pet friendly.
Does 425 Mallory Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 Mallory Street does offer parking.
Does 425 Mallory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Mallory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Mallory Street have a pool?
No, 425 Mallory Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 Mallory Street have accessible units?
No, 425 Mallory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Mallory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Mallory Street has units with dishwashers.
