425 Mallory Street

Amenities
- Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House In Wedgewood Houston With Great Amenities
- Easy access and biking distance to downtown, Vanderbilt, 12 South, Belmont, Nashville Yards (upcoming complex with local Amazon HQ), The Gulch, Fort Houston, fairgrounds, and more
- Includes Bonus Room (with closet & huge windows) that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or studio.
- Open concept with hardwood floors throughout
- BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.
- Fully fenced in yard
- Off street parking
- Pets on case by case basis. Additional refundable $500 deposit for accepted pets.
- No smoking.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fabulous kitchen, modern bathrooms, storage, washer/dryer included, and yard. Is pet friendly (see above). Available now. $2,750/month rent. One month's rent security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.