425 Mallory Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

- Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House In Wedgewood Houston With Great Amenities

- Easy access and biking distance to downtown, Vanderbilt, 12 South, Belmont, Nashville Yards (upcoming complex with local Amazon HQ), The Gulch, Fort Houston, fairgrounds, and more

- Includes Bonus Room (with closet & huge windows) that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or studio.

- Open concept with hardwood floors throughout

- BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.

- Fully fenced in yard

- Off street parking

- Pets on case by case basis. Additional refundable $500 deposit for accepted pets.

- No smoking.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fabulous kitchen, modern bathrooms, storage, washer/dryer included, and yard. Is pet friendly (see above). Available now. $2,750/month rent. One month's rent security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.