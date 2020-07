Amenities

Renovated Cottage Home in Growing Old Hickory/Rayon City! Spacious master bedroom*lovely tile bath with all new fixtures*New flooring,light fixtures and fresh paint*So Much Living Room Space*Plus a basement and private back yard. Minutes from Old Hickory Lake and 3 Golf Courses! Close to Coffee shops and restaurants in the Village of Old Hickory! No pets and No smoking inside Home.No Section 8 applies. Email Natalie Dillard- nataliedill18@gmail.com for application process.