400 Herron Drive 105

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool internet access

Unit 105 Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Condo near Downtown Nashville



CLEAN, SAFE & STERILIZED! Located on the first floor so easy to come & go.



FURNISHED - 1 bed, 1.0 bath, 750 sqft,



PERFECT FOR TRAVEL NURSES! 3-12 month lease



Beautiful Private development near downtown Nashville. New development, one bedroom unit at the ALLOY (alloy37210.com). First floor unit. Pets are welcome. On hill overlooking downtown Nashville! Swimming pool and clubhouse area. Alloy offers comfortable, contemporary living in a convenient location. Only (7) minute UBER ride to downtown Nashville. All electric unit with microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer combo unit. You will have your own balcony as well. There is a dog park! Water, Electricity and Internet included!



Beautiful, fully furnished condo off Nolensville Hwy, near Nashville Fairgrounds in Woodycrest area. Everything you could possibly need for visiting Nashville for a month+ or for those relocating or building! 10-15 min to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286355

