Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

400 Herron Drive 105

400 Herron Drive · (615) 351-1663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Herron Drive, Nashville, TN 37210
Woodycrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 5

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
internet access
Unit 105 Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Condo near Downtown Nashville - Property Id: 286355

CLEAN, SAFE & STERILIZED! Located on the first floor so easy to come & go.

FURNISHED - 1 bed, 1.0 bath, 750 sqft,

PERFECT FOR TRAVEL NURSES! 3-12 month lease

Beautiful Private development near downtown Nashville. New development, one bedroom unit at the ALLOY (alloy37210.com). First floor unit. Pets are welcome. On hill overlooking downtown Nashville! Swimming pool and clubhouse area. Alloy offers comfortable, contemporary living in a convenient location. Only (7) minute UBER ride to downtown Nashville. All electric unit with microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer combo unit. You will have your own balcony as well. There is a dog park! Water, Electricity and Internet included!

Beautiful, fully furnished condo off Nolensville Hwy, near Nashville Fairgrounds in Woodycrest area. Everything you could possibly need for visiting Nashville for a month+ or for those relocating or building! 10-15 min to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286355
Property Id 286355

(RLNE5800971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Herron Drive 105 have any available units?
400 Herron Drive 105 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Herron Drive 105 have?
Some of 400 Herron Drive 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Herron Drive 105 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Herron Drive 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Herron Drive 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Herron Drive 105 is pet friendly.
Does 400 Herron Drive 105 offer parking?
No, 400 Herron Drive 105 does not offer parking.
Does 400 Herron Drive 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Herron Drive 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Herron Drive 105 have a pool?
Yes, 400 Herron Drive 105 has a pool.
Does 400 Herron Drive 105 have accessible units?
No, 400 Herron Drive 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Herron Drive 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Herron Drive 105 has units with dishwashers.
