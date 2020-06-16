All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 3818 West End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
3818 West End Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:47 PM

3818 West End Avenue

3818 West End Avenue · (615) 645-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Richland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3818 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37205
Richland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
3rd floor-unit 303! Spacious 3BR/2BA condo situated at the corner of West End Ave and Wilson. SUPERB location. Recently renovated with fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, granite countertops, sleek white cabinets and a wine cooler. HUGE living room with gas fireplace and wet bar. Third bedroom has window nook and built in bookshelves. Garden tub, walk in shower combo in master. Tons of closet space. Immaculately manicured landscape, private balcony and serene resident courtyard. 2 covered garage parking spaces!

$45 app fee
$2995 security deposit
flexible lease terms
other fees may apply
pets on case by case basis
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 West End Avenue have any available units?
3818 West End Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 West End Avenue have?
Some of 3818 West End Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3818 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3818 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3818 West End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3818 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 3818 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3818 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3818 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3818 West End Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr
Nashville, TN 37115
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace
Nashville, TN 37211
The Morris
818 19th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Uptown Flats
101 Gatewood Ave
Nashville, TN 37207
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity