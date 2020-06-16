3818 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

3rd floor-unit 303! Spacious 3BR/2BA condo situated at the corner of West End Ave and Wilson. SUPERB location. Recently renovated with fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, granite countertops, sleek white cabinets and a wine cooler. HUGE living room with gas fireplace and wet bar. Third bedroom has window nook and built in bookshelves. Garden tub, walk in shower combo in master. Tons of closet space. Immaculately manicured landscape, private balcony and serene resident courtyard. 2 covered garage parking spaces!



$45 app fee

$2995 security deposit

flexible lease terms

other fees may apply

pets on case by case basis

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.