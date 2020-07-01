3337 Country Ridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The spacious front living area features plush carpeting and a corner, wood burning fireplace that is located in the corner to maximize floor space. This rooms opens to the dining area and the completely upgraded kitchen. The kitchen boasts contemporary stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a French door that lead to the fenced backyard. Upstairs you will find ample sized bedrooms and one of the bedrooms features a built in shelving. This home has maintained its original charm while being equipped with modern conveniences. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.