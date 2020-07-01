All apartments in Nashville
3337 Country Ridge Drive
3337 Country Ridge Drive

3337 Country Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Country Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN 37013
Country Lake

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
The spacious front living area features plush carpeting and a corner, wood burning fireplace that is located in the corner to maximize floor space. This rooms opens to the dining area and the completely upgraded kitchen. The kitchen boasts contemporary stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a French door that lead to the fenced backyard. Upstairs you will find ample sized bedrooms and one of the bedrooms features a built in shelving. This home has maintained its original charm while being equipped with modern conveniences. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Country Ridge Drive have any available units?
3337 Country Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 Country Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3337 Country Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 Country Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Country Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Country Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Country Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3337 Country Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3337 Country Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3337 Country Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Country Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Country Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3337 Country Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Country Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3337 Country Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Country Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 Country Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
