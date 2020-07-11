3004 Simmons Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious single family home in a great neighborhood close to downtown and minutes to all major interstates and roads. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with extra room for office or 4th bedroom. Huge party sized deck leads from the kitchen into a flat fenced in yard with storage unit. 2 car carport with gravel driveway for up to 4 cars. Call Zindan Berwary for all showings 615-668-6999. Available to show on 7/11/2020.