3004 Simmons Ave

Spacious single family home in a great neighborhood close to downtown and minutes to all major interstates and roads. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with extra room for office or 4th bedroom. Huge party sized deck leads from the kitchen into a flat fenced in yard with storage unit. 2 car carport with gravel driveway for up to 4 cars. Call Zindan Berwary for all showings 615-668-6999. Available to show on 7/11/2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
