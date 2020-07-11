All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 3004 Simmons Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
3004 Simmons Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

3004 Simmons Ave

3004 Simmons Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Glencliff
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3004 Simmons Avenue, Nashville, TN 37211
Glencliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious single family home in a great neighborhood close to downtown and minutes to all major interstates and roads. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with extra room for office or 4th bedroom. Huge party sized deck leads from the kitchen into a flat fenced in yard with storage unit. 2 car carport with gravel driveway for up to 4 cars. Call Zindan Berwary for all showings 615-668-6999. Available to show on 7/11/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Simmons Ave have any available units?
3004 Simmons Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Simmons Ave have?
Some of 3004 Simmons Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Simmons Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Simmons Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Simmons Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Simmons Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3004 Simmons Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Simmons Ave offers parking.
Does 3004 Simmons Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Simmons Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Simmons Ave have a pool?
No, 3004 Simmons Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Simmons Ave have accessible units?
No, 3004 Simmons Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Simmons Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Simmons Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl
Nashville, TN 37203
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir
Nashville, TN 37214
Starline Apartments
900 Glastonbury Rd
Nashville, TN 37217
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University