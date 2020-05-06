2969 Harbor Lights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is now available for lease in Nashville, conveniently located just minutes from the lake. You will love the beautiful wood flooring throughout the first floor. This home has a formal dining room as well as a eat in dining area in the kitchen, so there's plenty of room for entertaining! The beautiful kitchen is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs master bedroom has a walk in closet plus private en suite master bathroom, so relaxing will be easy and tranquil. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs, plus a full hall bathroom! The home has a 2 car garage and patio in the back great for entertaining and relaxing. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.