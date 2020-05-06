All apartments in Nashville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:27 PM

2969 Harbor Lights Drive

2969 Harbor Lights Drive · (615) 627-5957
Location

2969 Harbor Lights Drive, Nashville, TN 37217
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is now available for lease in Nashville, conveniently located just minutes from the lake. You will love the beautiful wood flooring throughout the first floor. This home has a formal dining room as well as a eat in dining area in the kitchen, so there's plenty of room for entertaining! The beautiful kitchen is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs master bedroom has a walk in closet plus private en suite master bathroom, so relaxing will be easy and tranquil. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs, plus a full hall bathroom! The home has a 2 car garage and patio in the back great for entertaining and relaxing. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 Harbor Lights Drive have any available units?
2969 Harbor Lights Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2969 Harbor Lights Drive have?
Some of 2969 Harbor Lights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 Harbor Lights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2969 Harbor Lights Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 Harbor Lights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2969 Harbor Lights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2969 Harbor Lights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2969 Harbor Lights Drive does offer parking.
Does 2969 Harbor Lights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2969 Harbor Lights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 Harbor Lights Drive have a pool?
No, 2969 Harbor Lights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2969 Harbor Lights Drive have accessible units?
No, 2969 Harbor Lights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 Harbor Lights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2969 Harbor Lights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
