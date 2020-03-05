2925 Harbour View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful Spacious home very well kept and loved



Beautiful ,Spacious 4 bedroom home, kitchen with granite counter tops,dining room, flordia glass room,wood floors very close to lake,boat ramp, gas station,grocery store, resturants,community center, and clearner. Well kept homes and yards, every one looking out for each other very safe area.10 mins from airport and have bus transpotation to downtown area. there is or 4th bedroom can be a office working from home ,LET'S TOUR

No Pets Allowed



