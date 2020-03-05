2925 Harbour View Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Spacious home very well kept and loved - Property Id: 298770
Beautiful ,Spacious 4 bedroom home, kitchen with granite counter tops,dining room, flordia glass room,wood floors very close to lake,boat ramp, gas station,grocery store, resturants,community center, and clearner. Well kept homes and yards, every one looking out for each other very safe area.10 mins from airport and have bus transpotation to downtown area. there is or 4th bedroom can be a office working from home ,LET'S TOUR
No Pets Allowed
