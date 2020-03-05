All apartments in Nashville
2925 Harbour View Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2925 Harbour View Dr

2925 Harbour View Drive · (803) 431-4022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2925 Harbour View Drive, Nashville, TN 37217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful Spacious home very well kept and loved - Property Id: 298770

Beautiful ,Spacious 4 bedroom home, kitchen with granite counter tops,dining room, flordia glass room,wood floors very close to lake,boat ramp, gas station,grocery store, resturants,community center, and clearner. Well kept homes and yards, every one looking out for each other very safe area.10 mins from airport and have bus transpotation to downtown area. there is or 4th bedroom can be a office working from home ,LET'S TOUR
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298770
Property Id 298770

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Harbour View Dr have any available units?
2925 Harbour View Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Harbour View Dr have?
Some of 2925 Harbour View Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Harbour View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Harbour View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Harbour View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Harbour View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2925 Harbour View Dr offer parking?
No, 2925 Harbour View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2925 Harbour View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Harbour View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Harbour View Dr have a pool?
No, 2925 Harbour View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Harbour View Dr have accessible units?
No, 2925 Harbour View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Harbour View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Harbour View Dr has units with dishwashers.
