All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2921 Emery Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2921 Emery Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2921 Emery Dr

2921 Emery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2921 Emery Drive, Nashville, TN 37214
Cloverhill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed / 1 Bath Home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Cloverhill! On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

This home features hardwood flooring in the main living area and bedrooms. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathroom has laminate flooring.

Additional information:
Deck
Driveway
Fenced-in Yard
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5811090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Emery Dr have any available units?
2921 Emery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Emery Dr have?
Some of 2921 Emery Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Emery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Emery Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Emery Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Emery Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Emery Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Emery Dr does offer parking.
Does 2921 Emery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Emery Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Emery Dr have a pool?
No, 2921 Emery Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Emery Dr have accessible units?
No, 2921 Emery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Emery Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Emery Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Ashton at Harding
4700 Humber Dr #2
Nashville, TN 37211
The Villages at Stonewood
5161 Rice Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Lofts at 160
160 2nd Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37201
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir
Nashville, TN 37207
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University