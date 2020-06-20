2921 Emery Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed / 1 Bath Home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Cloverhill! On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher



This home features hardwood flooring in the main living area and bedrooms. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathroom has laminate flooring.



Additional information:

Deck

Driveway

Fenced-in Yard

Washer/Dryer Hookups



Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5811090)