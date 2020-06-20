2921 Emery Dr

Amenities
2 Bed / 1 Bath Home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Cloverhill! On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
This home features hardwood flooring in the main living area and bedrooms. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathroom has laminate flooring.
Additional information:
Deck
Driveway
Fenced-in Yard
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
