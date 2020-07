Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in Ready Donelson Home - This home is in a wonderful family-friendly neighborhood near parks, the green way, great schools, and so much more! This home has newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. It also has a large den and a great back yard.



We are pet friendly. However, there are certain dog breeds that are not allowed due to insurance purposes.



Absolutely NO smoking! No exceptions!



(RLNE3777633)