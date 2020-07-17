All apartments in Nashville
2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15

2118 Elliott Avenue · (615) 200-8684
Location

2118 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204
Historic Waverly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful New Build in the 12th S Area. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Beautiful new townhome in the heart of the 8th Ave and 12th South district of Nashville. This 3 floor craftsman townhome is decorated with immaculate decor and furnishings: granite countertops, farm sink, stainless steel appliances, and dark hardwood floors. Some of the many highlights include extremely comfy cool gel memory foam mattresses, 3 separate floors, on suite bathrooms for all the bedrooms, a beautiful outdoor sitting area with really comfortable chairs, and a large two car garage.

Check out the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QymCvY4Kmwn

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 have any available units?
2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 have?
Some of 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 offers parking.
Does 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 have a pool?
No, 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 have accessible units?
No, 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
