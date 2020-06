Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Beautiful new home never lived in with must see custom upgrades with 4 bed, 4 en-suite bathrooms & 1 half bath. This home comes with private drive & multiple parking spots in back. Huge bedrooms with cathedral ceilings on upper level. Amazing front porch / balcony off upper master. You cannot beat this area & home!