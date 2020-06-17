210 30th Avenue North - 310

Amenities
Assigned garage parking Included in rent $25.00 per month
Water included in rent $35.00 per month
Storage Units available
Washer & dryer connections for every residence
Granite countertops & stainless steel appliances
Hardwood or Polished Concrete Floors
Secured Building Access
You can view floor plans on our website at Loftsat30th.com
1 Block off West End and walking distance to Vanderbilt & Centennial Park
Incredible views of surrounding parks, Vanderbilt & Nashville Skyline.
Attractions
Adventure Science Center
BB King's Blues Club
Belcourt Theater
Belmont Mansion
Belle Meade Plantation
Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park
Bluebird Cafe
Centennial Park & The Parthenon
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens & Museum of Art
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Fort Negley
Frist Center for the Visual Arts
General Jackson Showboat
Grand Ole Opry
The Hermitage
Metro Riverfront Park
Nashville Sounds Baseball Team
Nashville Zoo
Radnor Lake State Park
Ryman Auditorium
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
TPAC - Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Nashville Predators Hockey - NHL
Tennessee State Museum
Tennessee Titans Football - NFL
Tootsies World Famous Orchid Lounge
Return to top
Dining
Amerigo's
Arirang Korean Restaurant
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
Blackstone Restaurant & Brewery
Bread & Company
Bricktop's
Checker's Drive-In
Chili's
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Five Guys Burgers & Fries
Flemings Steakhouse
Goten Japanese Restaurant
Grille 1808
Ham 'n Goodys
J Alexander's
Jason's Deli
Jackson's Bar & Bistro
Jimmy Kelly's
Latitude at The Marriott
Maggiano's Little Italy
McDonald's
Panera Bread
Papa John's
PF Chang's
Qdoba
Quiznos
Subway Sandwiches
Rumba Rum Bar & Satay Grill
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Schlotzsky's Deli
Starbucks Coffee Company
Stoney River
Taco Bell
Ted's Montana Grill
Universities
The main campus of Vanderbilt University is just a short walk from Lofts at 30th.
Belmont University
1900 Belmont Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37212
Telephone: (615) 460-6000
Fisk University
1000 17th Avenue N.
Nashville, TN 37208
Telephone: (615) 329-8500
Lipscomb University
One University Park Drive
Nashville, TN 37204
Telephone: (615) 966-1000
Tennessee State University
3500 John A Merritt Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37209
Telephone: (615) 963-5000
Trevecca Nazarene University
333 Murfreesboro Road
Nashville, TN 37210
Telephone: (615) 248-1200
Vanderbilt University
211 Kirkland Hall
Nashville, TN 37240
Telephone: (615) 322-7311