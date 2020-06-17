All apartments in Nashville
210 30th Avenue North - 310

210 30th Avenue North · (615) 953-7101
Location

210 30th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37203
West End Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Assigned garage parking Included in rent $25.00 per month
Water included in rent $35.00 per month
Storage Units available
Washer & dryer connections for every residence
Granite countertops & stainless steel appliances
Hardwood or Polished Concrete Floors
Secured Building Access

You can view floor plans on our website at Loftsat30th.com
1 Block off West End and walking distance to Vanderbilt & Centennial Park
Incredible views of surrounding parks, Vanderbilt & Nashville Skyline.

Attractions

Return to top

Universities
The main campus of Vanderbilt University is just a short walk from Lofts at 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 30th Avenue North - 310 have any available units?
210 30th Avenue North - 310 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 30th Avenue North - 310 have?
Some of 210 30th Avenue North - 310's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 30th Avenue North - 310 currently offering any rent specials?
210 30th Avenue North - 310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 30th Avenue North - 310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 30th Avenue North - 310 is pet friendly.
Does 210 30th Avenue North - 310 offer parking?
Yes, 210 30th Avenue North - 310 does offer parking.
Does 210 30th Avenue North - 310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 30th Avenue North - 310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 30th Avenue North - 310 have a pool?
No, 210 30th Avenue North - 310 does not have a pool.
Does 210 30th Avenue North - 310 have accessible units?
No, 210 30th Avenue North - 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 30th Avenue North - 310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 30th Avenue North - 310 has units with dishwashers.
