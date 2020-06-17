210 30th Avenue North - 310

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

Assigned garage parking Included in rent $25.00 per month

Water included in rent $35.00 per month

Storage Units available

Washer & dryer connections for every residence

Granite countertops & stainless steel appliances

Hardwood or Polished Concrete Floors

Secured Building Access



You can view floor plans on our website at Loftsat30th.com

1 Block off West End and walking distance to Vanderbilt & Centennial Park

Incredible views of surrounding parks, Vanderbilt & Nashville Skyline.



Attractions



Dining



Universities

The main campus of Vanderbilt University is just a short walk from Lofts at 30th.



Belmont University

1900 Belmont Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37212

Telephone: (615) 460-6000



Fisk University

1000 17th Avenue N.

Nashville, TN 37208

Telephone: (615) 329-8500



Lipscomb University

One University Park Drive

Nashville, TN 37204

Telephone: (615) 966-1000



Tennessee State University

3500 John A Merritt Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37209

Telephone: (615) 963-5000



Trevecca Nazarene University

333 Murfreesboro Road

Nashville, TN 37210

Telephone: (615) 248-1200



Vanderbilt University

211 Kirkland Hall

Nashville, TN 37240

Telephone: (615) 322-7311