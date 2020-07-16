2025 Woodmont Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

In the heart of Green Hills. Newly renovated, freshly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo with brand new appliances. The unit is freshly painted, has new flooring, all new appliances, new HVAV, new hot water heater, new bathroom vanity and faucet and new window blinds. Washer and dryer included. Amenities include secure parking and a community pool, fitness center, club house, picnic areas with outdoor gas grills, car wash and vaccuum area. Easy access to I-440, Vanderbilt, Centennial and St. Thomas