Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2025 Woodmont Blvd

2025 Woodmont Boulevard · (615) 947-7230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 Woodmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
In the heart of Green Hills. Newly renovated, freshly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo with brand new appliances. The unit is freshly painted, has new flooring, all new appliances, new HVAV, new hot water heater, new bathroom vanity and faucet and new window blinds. Washer and dryer included. Amenities include secure parking and a community pool, fitness center, club house, picnic areas with outdoor gas grills, car wash and vaccuum area. Easy access to I-440, Vanderbilt, Centennial and St. Thomas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2025 Woodmont Blvd have any available units?
2025 Woodmont Blvd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Woodmont Blvd have?
Some of 2025 Woodmont Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Woodmont Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Woodmont Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Woodmont Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Woodmont Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2025 Woodmont Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Woodmont Blvd offers parking.
Does 2025 Woodmont Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Woodmont Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Woodmont Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2025 Woodmont Blvd has a pool.
Does 2025 Woodmont Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2025 Woodmont Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Woodmont Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Woodmont Blvd has units with dishwashers.

