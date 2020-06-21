2020 Beech Ave Apt D13

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool

1 bed / 1 bath home - Make sure that you check out this very special 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo, located south of Nashville, conveniently close to Belmont, I65, and great shopping!



Just a short drive on a local interstate gets you to downtown Nashville and within biking distance of 3 universities!



Water, pool, and parking are all included in rent!



Nearby attractions:

Zanies Comedy Club

8th & Roast (coffee shop)



Food & Bar:

Hattie B’s

Sutler

ML Rose

Sinema

Craft Brewed



This unit does include washer dryer hookups, but a ventless dryer would be needed. There is also on-site laundry.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher



Additional information:

ALL ELECTRIC service

Electric water heater

Packaged Terminal Heat and Air

Off street parking

On-site laundry

Community pool



Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



