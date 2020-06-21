2020 Beech Ave Apt D13

Amenities
1 bed / 1 bath home - Make sure that you check out this very special 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo, located south of Nashville, conveniently close to Belmont, I65, and great shopping!
Just a short drive on a local interstate gets you to downtown Nashville and within biking distance of 3 universities!
Water, pool, and parking are all included in rent!
Nearby attractions:
Zanies Comedy Club
8th & Roast (coffee shop)
Food & Bar:
Hattie B’s
Sutler
ML Rose
Sinema
Craft Brewed
This unit does include washer dryer hookups, but a ventless dryer would be needed. There is also on-site laundry.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Additional information:
ALL ELECTRIC service
Electric water heater
Packaged Terminal Heat and Air
Off street parking
On-site laundry
Community pool
Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5831714)