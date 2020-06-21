All apartments in Nashville
2020 Beech Ave Apt D13

2020 Beech Avenue · (615) 900-2625
Location

2020 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204
Historic Waverly

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2020 Beech Ave Apt D13 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1 bed / 1 bath home - Make sure that you check out this very special 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo, located south of Nashville, conveniently close to Belmont, I65, and great shopping!

Just a short drive on a local interstate gets you to downtown Nashville and within biking distance of 3 universities!

Water, pool, and parking are all included in rent!

Nearby attractions:
Zanies Comedy Club
8th & Roast (coffee shop)

Food & Bar:
Hattie B’s
Sutler
ML Rose
Sinema
Craft Brewed

This unit does include washer dryer hookups, but a ventless dryer would be needed. There is also on-site laundry.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

Additional information:
ALL ELECTRIC service
Electric water heater
Packaged Terminal Heat and Air
Off street parking
On-site laundry
Community pool

Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5831714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

