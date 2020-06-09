2007 Stokes Lane

Amenities

2 BED 2 BATH GREEN HILLS TOWNHOME. PERFECT FOR TRAVEL NURSES OR CORPORATE EXECUTIVE. FULLY FURNISHED. $2300 PER MONTH. - This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in the heart of Green Hills. It is within a gated community and has a huge two car garage. Stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, hardwood floors throughout, patio/balcony, and new HVAC unit. Short Uber ride to downtown Nashville or Green Hills Mall. The only thing you need to bring are your clothes and linens. 6 month minimum lease. $2300.00 per month, $2000 security deposit, and pets considered on a case by case basis. Rent includes Water.. Schedule a showing today. www.gluthwrightproperties.com Call Chris at (225) 268-8215



AVAILABLE DATE: 7/1/2020 FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED

RENT: $2300.00

DEPOSIT: $2000.00

APPLICATION FEE: $50

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

SQ FT: Aprox. 1,228

GARAGE: Attached two car garage

FENCED YARD: No

PET RULE: Case by Case

PET FEE: $300

SMOKING: No Smoking

MIN. LEASE: 6 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



Please give us a call if you have any questions or view our website www.gluthwrightproperties.com



