All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2007 Stokes Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2007 Stokes Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2007 Stokes Lane

2007 Stokes Lane · (615) 260-0903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Green Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2007 Stokes Lane, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2007 Stokes Lane · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 BED 2 BATH GREEN HILLS TOWNHOME. PERFECT FOR TRAVEL NURSES OR CORPORATE EXECUTIVE. FULLY FURNISHED. $2300 PER MONTH. - This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in the heart of Green Hills. It is within a gated community and has a huge two car garage. Stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, hardwood floors throughout, patio/balcony, and new HVAC unit. Short Uber ride to downtown Nashville or Green Hills Mall. The only thing you need to bring are your clothes and linens. 6 month minimum lease. $2300.00 per month, $2000 security deposit, and pets considered on a case by case basis. Rent includes Water.. Schedule a showing today. www.gluthwrightproperties.com Call Chris at (225) 268-8215

AVAILABLE DATE: 7/1/2020 FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED
RENT: $2300.00
DEPOSIT: $2000.00
APPLICATION FEE: $50
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT: Aprox. 1,228
GARAGE: Attached two car garage
FENCED YARD: No
PET RULE: Case by Case
PET FEE: $300
SMOKING: No Smoking
MIN. LEASE: 6 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Please give us a call if you have any questions or view our website www.gluthwrightproperties.com

(RLNE5151117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Stokes Lane have any available units?
2007 Stokes Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Stokes Lane have?
Some of 2007 Stokes Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Stokes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Stokes Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Stokes Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Stokes Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Stokes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Stokes Lane does offer parking.
Does 2007 Stokes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Stokes Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Stokes Lane have a pool?
No, 2007 Stokes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Stokes Lane have accessible units?
No, 2007 Stokes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Stokes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Stokes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2007 Stokes Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN 37212
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd
Nashville, TN 37115
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity