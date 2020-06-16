All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2

2003 Rosecliff Drive · (615) 686-5337 ext. 1012
Location

2003 Rosecliff Drive, Nashville, TN 37206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 BEDROOM EAST NASHVILLE DUPLEX - This updated home offers 1,600 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.

- Open Floor Plan
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Off-Street Parking
- Lawn care Included
- Pet Friendly

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
(866) 535-9956
http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com.

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/4urutMoN80k

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!

(RLNE5796652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 have any available units?
2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 have?
Some of 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 does offer parking.
Does 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 have a pool?
No, 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 have accessible units?
No, 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
