2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2

Amenities
3 BEDROOM EAST NASHVILLE DUPLEX - This updated home offers 1,600 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.
- Open Floor Plan
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Off-Street Parking
- Lawn care Included
- Pet Friendly
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
(866) 535-9956
http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com.
To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/4urutMoN80k
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)
Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!
(RLNE5796652)