2003 Rose Cliff Dr #2

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 BEDROOM EAST NASHVILLE DUPLEX - This updated home offers 1,600 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.



- Open Floor Plan

- Laminate Wood Floors

- Off-Street Parking

- Lawn care Included

- Pet Friendly



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

(866) 535-9956

http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com.



To view a virtual tour visit the link below.

https://youtu.be/4urutMoN80k



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)



(RLNE5796652)