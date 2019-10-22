All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1806 Allison Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1806 Allison Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

1806 Allison Place

1806 Allison Place · (615) 645-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
South Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1806 Allison Place, Nashville, TN 37203
South Nashville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Basically a new construction. Lived in once by the owner/builder. Hardwoods, high ceilings, brushed brass light fixtures, tons of natural light, stainless appliances, and more are smartly and ergonomically packed into this home. Must see the interior!

Go to the following link to tour the unit in person today: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1708592?source=marketing

Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com

No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Allison Place have any available units?
1806 Allison Place has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1806 Allison Place currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Allison Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Allison Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Allison Place is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Allison Place offer parking?
No, 1806 Allison Place does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Allison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Allison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Allison Place have a pool?
No, 1806 Allison Place does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Allison Place have accessible units?
No, 1806 Allison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Allison Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Allison Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Allison Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Allison Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1806 Allison Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
The Villages at Stonewood
5161 Rice Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Stacks on Main
535 Main St
Nashville, TN 37206
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37209
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd
Nashville, TN 37221

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity