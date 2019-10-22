1806 Allison Place

Amenities

Basically a new construction. Lived in once by the owner/builder. Hardwoods, high ceilings, brushed brass light fixtures, tons of natural light, stainless appliances, and more are smartly and ergonomically packed into this home. Must see the interior!



No Section 8

Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent

Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)

Other fees may apply

Tenant pays for all Utilities

