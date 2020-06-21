1701 Turner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Check out this super spacious, completely renovated 4BR/3BA home in Old Hickory! Just minutes to the lake, and in walking distance to a Marina. Inside features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious eat-in kitchen. Master suite with large closets and tiled bathroom. LED lights and energy efficient windows will definitely keep those utility bills down! The private deck and large lot is perfect for entertaining and grilling out! This home is only 15 miles from downtown Nashville and only 11 miles from the airport. Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.