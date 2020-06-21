All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1701 Turner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1701 Turner Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:01 PM

1701 Turner Street

1701 Turner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1701 Turner Street, Nashville, TN 37138
Old Hickory Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Check out this super spacious, completely renovated 4BR/3BA home in Old Hickory! Just minutes to the lake, and in walking distance to a Marina. Inside features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious eat-in kitchen. Master suite with large closets and tiled bathroom. LED lights and energy efficient windows will definitely keep those utility bills down! The private deck and large lot is perfect for entertaining and grilling out! This home is only 15 miles from downtown Nashville and only 11 miles from the airport. Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Turner Street have any available units?
1701 Turner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Turner Street have?
Some of 1701 Turner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Turner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Turner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Turner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Turner Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Turner Street offer parking?
No, 1701 Turner Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Turner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Turner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Turner Street have a pool?
No, 1701 Turner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Turner Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 Turner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Turner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Turner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37076
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37214
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike
Nashville, TN 37204
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike
Nashville, TN 37214

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University