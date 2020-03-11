All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1415 9th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1415 9th Avenue North
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

1415 9th Avenue North

1415 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1415 9th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Buena Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available Now!! This gorgeous and HUGE 4 bedroom home is elegant and has a great flow. There is a large screened in porch off the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom! The master bedroom is large, has great lighting and the master bath features beautiful tile and a custom closet. All kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer Connection only. Walking Distance to Bicentennial State Park, Nashville Farmers Market, and Sounds Stadium! Broadway and Nissan Stadium just minutes away! Owner to approve dogs on a case by case basis, max of 2. No cats. This home is priced to move! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info. No Section 8. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 9th Avenue North have any available units?
1415 9th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1415 9th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1415 9th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 9th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 9th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1415 9th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1415 9th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1415 9th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 9th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 9th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1415 9th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1415 9th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1415 9th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 9th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 9th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 9th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 9th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd
Nashville, TN 37076
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St
Nashville, TN 37206
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir
Nashville, TN 37214
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
West End Living - Natchez Village
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave
Nashville, TN 37216
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University