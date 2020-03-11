1415 9th Avenue North

Amenities

Available Now!! This gorgeous and HUGE 4 bedroom home is elegant and has a great flow. There is a large screened in porch off the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom! The master bedroom is large, has great lighting and the master bath features beautiful tile and a custom closet. All kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer Connection only. Walking Distance to Bicentennial State Park, Nashville Farmers Market, and Sounds Stadium! Broadway and Nissan Stadium just minutes away! Owner to approve dogs on a case by case basis, max of 2. No cats. This home is priced to move! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info. No Section 8. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.