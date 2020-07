Amenities

Brand new gorgeous town home in a very desirable neighborhood Unit 372. granite counter tops, each room has its own bath room, Patio back to woods area with nice view. Close to I-24, shops and local businesses. Ideal for commute to Nashville or down south. 17 minutes to airport, 19 minutes to downtown. All window furnishings done, new appliances, hard wood and quiet location. 2 parking spots