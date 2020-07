Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Lovely large 3,690 sq ft family home in the desired location of Stone Creek Park with a convenient drive to many shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. This home has had one owner and is in a great area with a short drive to downtown Nashville, Cool Springs Galleria, the town of Nolensville, and many more amazing locations. Call Bobbie Slate for all showings and info. 615-513-7400