1131 Lilly Valley Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Affordable 2Bed Nashville Townhome!! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!! This Gorgeous 2b/2.5ba 2017 Construction Townhome is a STEAL at $1,680/Mo. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring throughout living room and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and fenced in back patio! All kitchen appliances and side-by-side W/D included! Community amenities include Trash, Landscaping, and a Dog Park! Just 10 MINS to Downtown Broadway! This condo is priced to move! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing. No Section 8. Breed Restrictions Apply. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*



(RLNE5627325)