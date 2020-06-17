All apartments in Nashville
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

1131 Lilly Valley Way

1131 Lilly Valley Way · (615) 293-5218 ext. 000
Location

1131 Lilly Valley Way, Nashville, TN 37209

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1131 Lilly Valley Way · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Affordable 2Bed Nashville Townhome!! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!! This Gorgeous 2b/2.5ba 2017 Construction Townhome is a STEAL at $1,680/Mo. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring throughout living room and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and fenced in back patio! All kitchen appliances and side-by-side W/D included! Community amenities include Trash, Landscaping, and a Dog Park! Just 10 MINS to Downtown Broadway! This condo is priced to move! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing. No Section 8. Breed Restrictions Apply. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*

(RLNE5627325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Lilly Valley Way have any available units?
1131 Lilly Valley Way has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 Lilly Valley Way have?
Some of 1131 Lilly Valley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Lilly Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Lilly Valley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Lilly Valley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Lilly Valley Way is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Lilly Valley Way offer parking?
No, 1131 Lilly Valley Way does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Lilly Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Lilly Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Lilly Valley Way have a pool?
No, 1131 Lilly Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Lilly Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 1131 Lilly Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Lilly Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Lilly Valley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
