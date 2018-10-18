All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1128 Ardee Avenue

1128 Ardee Avenue · (615) 642-0547 ext. 000
Location

1128 Ardee Avenue, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1128 Ardee Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1128 Ardee Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Home in Inglewood, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly - Fantastic location! This recently renovated cottage is just steps from Sip Cafe and less than a mile from Riverside Village. Walk to food, drink, shopping, library and park. Short hop to all the popular spots in East but in a chill quiet neighborhood. Easy commute over the river to other areas of town.

What we love:
-so much natural light!
-front porch and covered back patio
-Large, peaceful fenced backyard with heirloom roses and raised garden beds
-tons of storage in full basement and converted garage-laundry room (an additional 1200 square feet!)
-walk to everything you need!

Please drive by the property to make sure the location works for you, Application fee is 50/ person.

Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care and Utilities. 12 month lease

(RLNE4157705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Ardee Avenue have any available units?
1128 Ardee Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Ardee Avenue have?
Some of 1128 Ardee Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Ardee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Ardee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Ardee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Ardee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Ardee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Ardee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1128 Ardee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Ardee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Ardee Avenue have a pool?
No, 1128 Ardee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Ardee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1128 Ardee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Ardee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Ardee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
