Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1128 Ardee Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Home in Inglewood, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly - Fantastic location! This recently renovated cottage is just steps from Sip Cafe and less than a mile from Riverside Village. Walk to food, drink, shopping, library and park. Short hop to all the popular spots in East but in a chill quiet neighborhood. Easy commute over the river to other areas of town.



What we love:

-so much natural light!

-front porch and covered back patio

-Large, peaceful fenced backyard with heirloom roses and raised garden beds

-tons of storage in full basement and converted garage-laundry room (an additional 1200 square feet!)

-walk to everything you need!



Please drive by the property to make sure the location works for you, Application fee is 50/ person.



Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care and Utilities. 12 month lease



(RLNE4157705)