Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

112 Noel Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1768 Square Foot townhome near Summit Medical Center and I40. $1700 Per month. - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhome close to Summit Medical Center and I40. Great location close to parks, playgrounds, library, shopping, restaurants, and Nashville International Airport. Stainless steel appliances, new paint, hardwoods on main level, and ceramic tile baths. Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and jacuzzi tub. Trey ceilings. Vaulted great room with loft. Third upstairs room that is perfect for a home office or extra bedroom. 1768 square feet but it feels bigger. One car attached garage. Private deck and backyard. All landscaping and exterior is maintained by the HOA. $1700 rent, $1700 security deposit, and $50 application fee. Call Chris and schedule a viewing. (225) 268-8215 www.gluthwrightproperties.com



AVAILABLE DATE: 8/1/20

RENT: $1,700.00

DEPOSIT: $1,700.00

APPLICATION FEE: $50

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2 1/2

SQ FT: Aprox. 1768

GARAGE: One car garage. Additional parking spots in driveway and front of townhome

PET RULE: Case by case. $300 non-refundable pet fee

SMOKING: No Smoking or Vaping

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



Please give us a call at (615) 260-0903 if you have any questions or view our website at www.gluthwrightproperties.com



