Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

112 Noel Cove Circle

112 Noel Cove Circle · (615) 260-0903
Location

112 Noel Cove Circle, Nashville, TN 37076
Noel Cove Townhomes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Noel Cove Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1768 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
112 Noel Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1768 Square Foot townhome near Summit Medical Center and I40. $1700 Per month. - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhome close to Summit Medical Center and I40. Great location close to parks, playgrounds, library, shopping, restaurants, and Nashville International Airport. Stainless steel appliances, new paint, hardwoods on main level, and ceramic tile baths. Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and jacuzzi tub. Trey ceilings. Vaulted great room with loft. Third upstairs room that is perfect for a home office or extra bedroom. 1768 square feet but it feels bigger. One car attached garage. Private deck and backyard. All landscaping and exterior is maintained by the HOA. $1700 rent, $1700 security deposit, and $50 application fee. Call Chris and schedule a viewing. (225) 268-8215 www.gluthwrightproperties.com

AVAILABLE DATE: 8/1/20
RENT: $1,700.00
DEPOSIT: $1,700.00
APPLICATION FEE: $50
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 1/2
SQ FT: Aprox. 1768
GARAGE: One car garage. Additional parking spots in driveway and front of townhome
PET RULE: Case by case. $300 non-refundable pet fee
SMOKING: No Smoking or Vaping
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Please give us a call at (615) 260-0903 if you have any questions or view our website at www.gluthwrightproperties.com

(RLNE4871737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Noel Cove Circle have any available units?
112 Noel Cove Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Noel Cove Circle have?
Some of 112 Noel Cove Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Noel Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
112 Noel Cove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Noel Cove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Noel Cove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 112 Noel Cove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 112 Noel Cove Circle offers parking.
Does 112 Noel Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Noel Cove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Noel Cove Circle have a pool?
No, 112 Noel Cove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 112 Noel Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 112 Noel Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Noel Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Noel Cove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
