1105 Richmond Dr

Both sides of this super cute and spacious Duplex were completely redone. Each side is approx 1400 sq. ft with new Paint, Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Countertops. Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer Hookup. On each side, you have 2 beds 1bath downstairs and 1bed 1bath upstairs. Minutes to Home Depot, Opry Mills Mall, Ryman, Opryland Hotel, Restaurants, Shopping, Banks, Places of Worship. Minutes from Ellington Pkwy to downtown, Briley Pkwy to Airport.