All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1105 Richmond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1105 Richmond Dr
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:22 PM

1105 Richmond Dr

1105 Richmond Drive · (615) 394-6056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Inglewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1105 Richmond Drive, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Both sides of this super cute and spacious Duplex were completely redone. Each side is approx 1400 sq. ft with new Paint, Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Countertops. Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer Hookup. On each side, you have 2 beds 1bath downstairs and 1bed 1bath upstairs. Minutes to Home Depot, Opry Mills Mall, Ryman, Opryland Hotel, Restaurants, Shopping, Banks, Places of Worship. Minutes from Ellington Pkwy to downtown, Briley Pkwy to Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Richmond Dr have any available units?
1105 Richmond Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Richmond Dr have?
Some of 1105 Richmond Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Richmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Richmond Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Richmond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Richmond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1105 Richmond Dr offer parking?
No, 1105 Richmond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Richmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Richmond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Richmond Dr have a pool?
No, 1105 Richmond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Richmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 1105 Richmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Richmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Richmond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1105 Richmond Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
The Villages at Meadowood
5160 Rice Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Jamestown Apartments
400 Adamwood Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity