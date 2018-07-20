All apartments in Nashville
1032 Petway Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:44 PM

1032 Petway Avenue

1032 Petway Avenue · (615) 645-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1032 Petway Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1219 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
3BR/2BA-- nice layout for family or roommates. Awesome location-walking distance to retail, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, etc. Fully fenced back yard. Great deck for entertaining. Easy to get to Ellington, 65 or right downtown.

Come view property today by scheduling a self guided tour:

Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com

No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Petway Avenue have any available units?
1032 Petway Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1032 Petway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Petway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Petway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Petway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Petway Avenue offer parking?
No, 1032 Petway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1032 Petway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Petway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Petway Avenue have a pool?
No, 1032 Petway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Petway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1032 Petway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Petway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Petway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Petway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 Petway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
