1032 Petway Avenue

Amenities
3BR/2BA-- nice layout for family or roommates. Awesome location-walking distance to retail, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, etc. Fully fenced back yard. Great deck for entertaining. Easy to get to Ellington, 65 or right downtown.
Come view property today by scheduling a self guided tour:
Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com
No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.