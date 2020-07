Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This rowhouse, ideally located in the heart of Nashville's Historic Buena Vista neighborhood, is designed with a convenient functional layout and elegant modern fixtures and finishes.



Features:

- Private roof deck with amazing views of downtown Nashville

- Two car garage

- Stainless steel appliances

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Wide-plank European Oak hardwood floors throughout entire house

- Large windows with lots of natural light



Pets may be permitted with approval from Landlord. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $30 monthly pet rent per pet.

$50 application fee per applicant, credit and background check required. All adults who will be living in the house must submit an application.

Please note this home does NOT come furnished.