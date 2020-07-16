Unit 257 Available 07/15/20 MONARCH VILLAGE APARTMENTS - Property Id: 98580
Great 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment for rent in Gallatin. Is a 2 story townhouse style. Well maintained building in a nice area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98580 Property Id 98580
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 257 W Smith St 257 have any available units?
257 W Smith St 257 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gallatin, TN.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 W Smith St 257 have?
Some of 257 W Smith St 257's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 W Smith St 257 currently offering any rent specials?
257 W Smith St 257 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 W Smith St 257 pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 W Smith St 257 is pet friendly.
Does 257 W Smith St 257 offer parking?
No, 257 W Smith St 257 does not offer parking.
Does 257 W Smith St 257 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 W Smith St 257 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 W Smith St 257 have a pool?
No, 257 W Smith St 257 does not have a pool.
Does 257 W Smith St 257 have accessible units?
No, 257 W Smith St 257 does not have accessible units.
Does 257 W Smith St 257 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 W Smith St 257 has units with dishwashers.