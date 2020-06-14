Apartment List
/
TN
/
gallatin
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gallatin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,002
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
2 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1410 Boardwalk Pl
1410 Boardwalk Pl, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4448 sqft
Features include a huge master suite, bedroom sized master closet, gourmet kitchen, library, office, media room, game room with wet bar, temperature controlled wine cellar and screened 40' porch. Yard maintenance included * (Mow, blow and edge).
Results within 5 miles of Gallatin
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$954
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
956 Innsbrooke Ave
956 Innsbrooke Ave, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1715 sqft
Town home located in Millstone! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft at top of stairs. Hardwoods, granite, tile backsplash, blinds and fridge await. One car garage! Membership to onsite clubhouse includes pool, splashground and fitness room.
Results within 10 miles of Gallatin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$983
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$982
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
City Guide for Gallatin, TN

Welcome to Gallatin! This Sumner County, Tennessee city has a rich history and a suburban vibe. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Gallatin is located about 30-miles northeast of Nashville and is generally considered one of the farthest-flung suburbs of the city. Despite this, Gallatin has a strong economy in its own right as the headquarters for many large corporations, including the Gap and RR Donnelly.

What will you do with all your time in Gallatin? Well, the city itself has a number of amenities, mostly located in the suburban south and north in the numerous malls and box stores. However, the downtown area has a few shops and bars in quaint, historic buildings. Better yet, you’re only a short drive from Nashville so you can take advantage of all that the larger city has to offer. Odds are, there will be a ton of Rock and Roll while you’re there. Just a hunch.

Outdoor recreation is big in Gallatin, so you might consider taking up hunting or fishing if you haven’t already. The city also has six parks that offer walking and biking trails, as well as organized outdoor sports for children and adults during the summer months.

The south side of Gallatin has been rapidly developing in recent years, so many of your rental options will be located in this area. Not bad! South Gallatin is in close proximity to shopping and dining, and is also a shorter commute to Nashville. The area around the Cumberland River is particularly desirable, with a number of apartment rentals and condominiums in complexes with great amenities including gyms, clubhouses and pools. You’ll even find studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent in this area. Two bedrooms here vary from $600 to $800.

The northeast portion of town is also highly desirable, though older construction and homeowners frequently dominate the area. Older apartment buildings and complexes, as well as great rental homes in suburban-feeling communities are the order of the day around here, so plan accordingly. The farther north you go, the more rural Gallatin feels. If you want proximity to city amenities, stay closer to the city center. Two bedrooms here range from $550 to $750.

The urban areas around the city center vary considerably. Downtown Gallatin has a cute, historical downtown. As a bedroom community, the majority of residents prefer the more the suburban feel of farther flung locales. However, there are pockets of desirable urban homes and apartment rentals to the west of the city center. Two bedrooms here also range from $550 to $750.

Finding a pet-friendly rental in Gallatin shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Many communities welcome four-legged friends with open arms. However, some landlords may have weight restrictions or require an additional deposit, so make sure you call ahead before showing up with Fido riding shotgun.

So welcome to Gallatin! Enjoy all that this Nashville suburb has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Gallatin, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gallatin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Gallatin 1 BedroomsGallatin 2 BedroomsGallatin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGallatin 3 BedroomsGallatin Apartments with Balcony
Gallatin Apartments with GarageGallatin Apartments with GymGallatin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGallatin Apartments with ParkingGallatin Apartments with Pool
Gallatin Apartments with Washer-DryerGallatin Cheap PlacesGallatin Dog Friendly ApartmentsGallatin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TN
Goodlettsville, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Volunteer State Community CollegeNashville State Community College
Austin Peay State UniversityBelmont University
Cumberland University