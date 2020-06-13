Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

52 Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1055 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,007
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
2 Units Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1410 Boardwalk Pl
1410 Boardwalk Pl, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4448 sqft
Features include a huge master suite, bedroom sized master closet, gourmet kitchen, library, office, media room, game room with wet bar, temperature controlled wine cellar and screened 40' porch. Yard maintenance included * (Mow, blow and edge).
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1439 Dickerson Bay Drive
1439 Dickerson Bay Drive, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
4256 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Gallatin, right on the waterfront of Old Hickory Lake! It comes with a two story, deep water dock for you to enjoy the beautiful views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 Fulman Road
1031 Fulman Road, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
114 Deerpoint Lane
114 Deerpoint Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home that has been completely update and is move-in ready. Master bedroom is on the main floor. The back yard is fenced and scenic. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Need a 24-hour notice before showings.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
135 Cape Private Circle
135 Cape Private Cir, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1825 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Gallatin. This like new Home has Granite, Hardwood Floors and a Covered Patio. Do not miss this Beautiful Home. Call today for a Private Showing.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
105 Edgewater Pl
105 Edgewater Place, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2336 sqft
This very spacious & open floor plan features soaring ceilings, tile & hardwoods, loads of amenities, 2 tiered deck, community pool & club house. No pets allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
779 New Shackle Island Rd
779 New Shackle Island Road, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Quaint Farmhouse in the Heart of Hendersonville - Property Id: 210680 Want to feel like you are in the country? Want to be close to everything? This is the place for you! Sweet Spacious farmhouse, located close to 386 and Glenbrook in

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Cobbler Circle
198 Cobbeler Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1620 sqft
198 Cobbler Circle Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Attached Home - Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom attached home features hardwood floors, granite counters, and a fenced in backyard with deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4526919)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
89 Cages Rd - B
89 Cages Rd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2040 sqft
Like new, two story Townhouse with lake view. Open floor plan and loaded with amenities.
City Guide for Gallatin, TN

Welcome to Gallatin! This Sumner County, Tennessee city has a rich history and a suburban vibe. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Gallatin is located about 30-miles northeast of Nashville and is generally considered one of the farthest-flung suburbs of the city. Despite this, Gallatin has a strong economy in its own right as the headquarters for many large corporations, including the Gap and RR Donnelly.

What will you do with all your time in Gallatin? Well, the city itself has a number of amenities, mostly located in the suburban south and north in the numerous malls and box stores. However, the downtown area has a few shops and bars in quaint, historic buildings. Better yet, you’re only a short drive from Nashville so you can take advantage of all that the larger city has to offer. Odds are, there will be a ton of Rock and Roll while you’re there. Just a hunch.

Outdoor recreation is big in Gallatin, so you might consider taking up hunting or fishing if you haven’t already. The city also has six parks that offer walking and biking trails, as well as organized outdoor sports for children and adults during the summer months.

The south side of Gallatin has been rapidly developing in recent years, so many of your rental options will be located in this area. Not bad! South Gallatin is in close proximity to shopping and dining, and is also a shorter commute to Nashville. The area around the Cumberland River is particularly desirable, with a number of apartment rentals and condominiums in complexes with great amenities including gyms, clubhouses and pools. You’ll even find studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent in this area. Two bedrooms here vary from $600 to $800.

The northeast portion of town is also highly desirable, though older construction and homeowners frequently dominate the area. Older apartment buildings and complexes, as well as great rental homes in suburban-feeling communities are the order of the day around here, so plan accordingly. The farther north you go, the more rural Gallatin feels. If you want proximity to city amenities, stay closer to the city center. Two bedrooms here range from $550 to $750.

The urban areas around the city center vary considerably. Downtown Gallatin has a cute, historical downtown. As a bedroom community, the majority of residents prefer the more the suburban feel of farther flung locales. However, there are pockets of desirable urban homes and apartment rentals to the west of the city center. Two bedrooms here also range from $550 to $750.

Finding a pet-friendly rental in Gallatin shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Many communities welcome four-legged friends with open arms. However, some landlords may have weight restrictions or require an additional deposit, so make sure you call ahead before showing up with Fido riding shotgun.

So welcome to Gallatin! Enjoy all that this Nashville suburb has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gallatin, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gallatin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

