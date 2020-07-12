Apartment List
53 Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gallatin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >





20 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.





12 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,128
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.





31 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,004
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.





19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.





19 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.





3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1153 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.





25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.





1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.




1 Unit Available
547 North Water Avenue
547 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$805
800 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is conveniently located next to the quaint town center of Gallatin. Bedrooms are spacious with a large living room. The kitchen and dining area join the living room for great entertaining.




1 Unit Available
116 Summerlin Drive
116 Summerlin Drive, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1335 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,335 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.




1 Unit Available
487 Albion Circle
487 Albion Circle, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1625 sqft
487 Albion Circle - Gallatin - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - 3 Bedroom and 2.




1 Unit Available
574 Albion Circle
574 Albion Circle, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
One Level Living.
Results within 1 mile of Gallatin




1 Unit Available
113 England Pl
113 England Pl, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Town house in gated community - Property Id: 312611 Immaculate town house. Master down with large walk-in closet. Powder room. Two bedrooms and full bath up. Bonus room up. Hardwood throughout main living area. Laundry rm.
Results within 5 miles of Gallatin





12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.





$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.





4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.





22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.





3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.





7 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and




1 Unit Available
123 Cline Ave
123 Cline Avenue, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home with carport. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, central heat & air. Close to shopping, Will be ready for showing May 15, 2020




1 Unit Available
140 Northlake Dr
140 Northlake Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
Great location in Hendersonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Close to schools, restaurants and bypass. One (1) pet permitted up to 20 lbs. Available July 6, 2020




1 Unit Available
430 Bryce Canyon Way
430 Bryce Canyon Way, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own this homes like this in Nashville and Memphis metro.




1 Unit Available
133 Wessington Pl
133 Wessington Place, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Beautifully appointed home with hardwoods, granite and tile. Updated through out with spacious rooms. This home features a large living room and den & master suite with full bath featuring a separate jetted tub and fully tiled shower.




1 Unit Available
2048 Westburn Lane
2048 Westburn Pvt Ln, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 or 2/2 with office in sought after Foxland Crossing cottages! One level! - Fantastic opportunity to live in this small community of beautiful (and practically new) cottages.
City Guide for Gallatin, TN

Welcome to Gallatin! This Sumner County, Tennessee city has a rich history and a suburban vibe. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Gallatin is located about 30-miles northeast of Nashville and is generally considered one of the farthest-flung suburbs of the city. Despite this, Gallatin has a strong economy in its own right as the headquarters for many large corporations, including the Gap and RR Donnelly.

What will you do with all your time in Gallatin? Well, the city itself has a number of amenities, mostly located in the suburban south and north in the numerous malls and box stores. However, the downtown area has a few shops and bars in quaint, historic buildings. Better yet, you’re only a short drive from Nashville so you can take advantage of all that the larger city has to offer. Odds are, there will be a ton of Rock and Roll while you’re there. Just a hunch.

Outdoor recreation is big in Gallatin, so you might consider taking up hunting or fishing if you haven’t already. The city also has six parks that offer walking and biking trails, as well as organized outdoor sports for children and adults during the summer months.

The south side of Gallatin has been rapidly developing in recent years, so many of your rental options will be located in this area. Not bad! South Gallatin is in close proximity to shopping and dining, and is also a shorter commute to Nashville. The area around the Cumberland River is particularly desirable, with a number of apartment rentals and condominiums in complexes with great amenities including gyms, clubhouses and pools. You’ll even find studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent in this area. Two bedrooms here vary from $600 to $800.

The northeast portion of town is also highly desirable, though older construction and homeowners frequently dominate the area. Older apartment buildings and complexes, as well as great rental homes in suburban-feeling communities are the order of the day around here, so plan accordingly. The farther north you go, the more rural Gallatin feels. If you want proximity to city amenities, stay closer to the city center. Two bedrooms here range from $550 to $750.

The urban areas around the city center vary considerably. Downtown Gallatin has a cute, historical downtown. As a bedroom community, the majority of residents prefer the more the suburban feel of farther flung locales. However, there are pockets of desirable urban homes and apartment rentals to the west of the city center. Two bedrooms here also range from $550 to $750.

Finding a pet-friendly rental in Gallatin shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Many communities welcome four-legged friends with open arms. However, some landlords may have weight restrictions or require an additional deposit, so make sure you call ahead before showing up with Fido riding shotgun.

So welcome to Gallatin! Enjoy all that this Nashville suburb has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gallatin, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gallatin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

