30 Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gallatin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
2 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
336 Black Thorn Lane
336 Blackthorn Ln, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2186 sqft
336 Black Thorn Lane Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon -Gallatin- 4 Bedroom - Clubhouse/Pool - 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 Long Hollow Pike
603 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1487 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Gallatin. Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, freshly painted. Pets are negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Gallatin

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Gallatin
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Quiet Country Living - Property Id: 289470 Be the first to move into this Brand new construction on a quiet country road.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
198 Cobbler Circle
198 Cobbeler Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1620 sqft
198 Cobbler Circle Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Attached Home - Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom attached home features hardwood floors, granite counters, and a fenced in backyard with deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4526919)

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
135 Cape Private Circle
135 Cape Private Cir, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1825 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Gallatin. This like new Home has Granite, Hardwood Floors and a Covered Patio. Do not miss this Beautiful Home. Call today for a Private Showing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
384 Cornelious
384 Cornelius Way, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1897 sqft
This is the trendy place where everyone wants to live. Beautiful open floor plan with elegant marble tops and wooden floors. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty spaces to walk to.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
123 Cline Ave
123 Cline Avenue, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home with carport. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, central heat & air. Close to shopping, Will be ready for showing May 15, 2020

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
89 Cages Rd - B
89 Cages Rd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2040 sqft
Like new, two story Townhouse with lake view. Open floor plan and loaded with amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Gallatin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
206 22nd St
206 22nd Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 07/01/20 206 22nd Street - Property Id: 207388 Cute historic cottage setting! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, large backyard Cute home in the heart of Old Hickory with easy access to shopping and interstate. Cozy back porch area with fenced yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
216 Apache Trail
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath White House home - Property Id: 133819 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in White House. Wood flooring, fireplace, deck and garage.
City Guide for Gallatin, TN

Welcome to Gallatin! This Sumner County, Tennessee city has a rich history and a suburban vibe. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Gallatin is located about 30-miles northeast of Nashville and is generally considered one of the farthest-flung suburbs of the city. Despite this, Gallatin has a strong economy in its own right as the headquarters for many large corporations, including the Gap and RR Donnelly.

What will you do with all your time in Gallatin? Well, the city itself has a number of amenities, mostly located in the suburban south and north in the numerous malls and box stores. However, the downtown area has a few shops and bars in quaint, historic buildings. Better yet, you’re only a short drive from Nashville so you can take advantage of all that the larger city has to offer. Odds are, there will be a ton of Rock and Roll while you’re there. Just a hunch.

Outdoor recreation is big in Gallatin, so you might consider taking up hunting or fishing if you haven’t already. The city also has six parks that offer walking and biking trails, as well as organized outdoor sports for children and adults during the summer months.

The south side of Gallatin has been rapidly developing in recent years, so many of your rental options will be located in this area. Not bad! South Gallatin is in close proximity to shopping and dining, and is also a shorter commute to Nashville. The area around the Cumberland River is particularly desirable, with a number of apartment rentals and condominiums in complexes with great amenities including gyms, clubhouses and pools. You’ll even find studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent in this area. Two bedrooms here vary from $600 to $800.

The northeast portion of town is also highly desirable, though older construction and homeowners frequently dominate the area. Older apartment buildings and complexes, as well as great rental homes in suburban-feeling communities are the order of the day around here, so plan accordingly. The farther north you go, the more rural Gallatin feels. If you want proximity to city amenities, stay closer to the city center. Two bedrooms here range from $550 to $750.

The urban areas around the city center vary considerably. Downtown Gallatin has a cute, historical downtown. As a bedroom community, the majority of residents prefer the more the suburban feel of farther flung locales. However, there are pockets of desirable urban homes and apartment rentals to the west of the city center. Two bedrooms here also range from $550 to $750.

Finding a pet-friendly rental in Gallatin shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Many communities welcome four-legged friends with open arms. However, some landlords may have weight restrictions or require an additional deposit, so make sure you call ahead before showing up with Fido riding shotgun.

So welcome to Gallatin! Enjoy all that this Nashville suburb has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gallatin, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gallatin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

