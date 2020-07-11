46 Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,113
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1153 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
123 E Park Ave
123 East Park Avenue, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
Adorable duplex near Gallatin Square. Total renovation in 2019. Left Unit - One bedroom with beautiful new kitchen, bathroom & Laundry. So Cute!! QUALIFICATIONS: Income minimum 3 times rent. Credit score 590 w/no evictions.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
212 Walnut Crest Drive
212 Walnut Crest Drive, Gallatin, TN
Studio
$975
2 Bedroom Duplex in Sumner County! (RIght Side) - Section 8 available, with reduced deposit. Ask us about our washer and dryer rent to own program! (RLNE4648658)

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
940 E. Main Street
940 East Main Street, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Duplex - Section 8 available, with reduced deposit. Ask us about our washer and dryer rent to own program! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680324)

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1128 Drew Rd
1128 Drew Road, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1232 sqft
Cozy renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath modular home. Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Large Living Room. Laundry room with access to side and back yard. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and hospital with easy access to Hwy 109.
1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Harmony Ln
1001 Harmony Lane, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
3129 sqft
Rent with option to buy. Buyers must qualify for lease and rental opportunities. Call listing agent Shasta Smith at 615-566-3599 to send in an application, and set up an appointment to view the home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
102 Withers Ct
102 Withers Court, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family home.4 bed 2.5 bth with master down.Station Camp School District. Great location, shopping and dining options near by. Easy access to Vietnam Veterans Blvd. Renters insurance required. 12 month lease. Renters insurance required.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
172 Wessington Pl
172 Wessington Place, Hendersonville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,070
2450 sqft
Lease with option to purchase. Buyers must qualify for leasing opportunities. Call listing agent Shasta Smith at 615-566-3599 to send in application, and set up an appt to view the home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2129 Sullivan St
2129 Sullivan St, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2312 sqft
Beautiful well-kept home. 2 bed/3 full baths. Bonus room, full bath and media room in second floor. Media room could be used as a third bedroom or home office. Washer/dryer included. Backyard faces wooden area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
202 Edgewater Dr
202 Edgewater Drive, Wilson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1285 sqft
Great Lake Front Home! - Updated Lakehouse in Mt. Juliet zoned for one of the best elementary schools in Wilson County. 4 bedrooms! One of which is on lower level that could be a separate apartment for passive income or vacation renting.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
125 Ashcrest Point
125 Ashcrest Point, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2255 sqft
Available September!!! This home is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, a dog park, movie theater, library, walking trail and much more!!! Spacious master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and shower! Awesome private balcony off

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
123 Maple Way N
123 Maple Way North, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1848 sqft
Beautiful townhome located close to shopping & dining. Newer Kitchen with soft-close cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Basement has full bath and easy walk-out to back patio area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows ln
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor Plan - Property Id: 284267 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
129 Cherry Hill Drive
129 Cherry Hill Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cherry Hill condo located off Bonita Pkwy in Hendersonville! Hardwood floors, fireplace in the living room with high ceilings! 2 bedrooms, one features French doors.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
31 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1459 sqft
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.

July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report. Gallatin rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gallatin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report. Gallatin rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gallatin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gallatin rents increased slightly over the past month

Gallatin rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gallatin stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,051 for a two-bedroom. Gallatin's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Gallatin over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Tennessee for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the two other major cities in the state besides Gallatin to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Gallatin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Gallatin, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Gallatin is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gallatin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,051 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Gallatin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gallatin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Gallatin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

