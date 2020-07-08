2725 Kennedy Court

Amenities

Available 8/8/20. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has everything you need. The property features ground level living, open concept, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, ample living area, double vanities, outdoor storage, washer/dryer in the unit, and a separate dining area. The complex has fantastic amenities that you make this rental a great value! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Please call/text Jason at 404-909-4393 for more information. Trash is included in rent.