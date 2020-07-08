All apartments in Franklin
2725 Kennedy Court

2725 Kennedy Court · (404) 909-4393
Location

2725 Kennedy Court, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Available 8/8/20. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has everything you need. The property features ground level living, open concept, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, ample living area, double vanities, outdoor storage, washer/dryer in the unit, and a separate dining area. The complex has fantastic amenities that you make this rental a great value! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Please call/text Jason at 404-909-4393 for more information. Trash is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Kennedy Court have any available units?
2725 Kennedy Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2725 Kennedy Court have?
Some of 2725 Kennedy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Kennedy Court currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Kennedy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Kennedy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Kennedy Court is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Kennedy Court offer parking?
No, 2725 Kennedy Court does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Kennedy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Kennedy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Kennedy Court have a pool?
Yes, 2725 Kennedy Court has a pool.
Does 2725 Kennedy Court have accessible units?
No, 2725 Kennedy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Kennedy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Kennedy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Kennedy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Kennedy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
