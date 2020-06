Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill lobby tennis court

Condo close to everything! Three large bedrooms. New hardwood flooring throughout and real fireplace. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Gated patio - great for BBQs. Great community amenities: indoor and outdoor pool, tennis, workout facility, children's play area and walking trails. Smoking NOT permitted. Walking distance to Sprouts Supermarket, Kroger, Hobby Lobby and restaurants. I65 Freeway 2 minutes away. Downtown Franklin is less than 10 minutes drive.