Franklin, TN
1404 Clairmonte Cir
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1404 Clairmonte Cir

1404 Clairmonte Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, TN 37064

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful traditional style home has 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a rec room! House has lots of extra closets, insulated glass windows, smoke alarm, walk in closets, privacy fence. All pets will be approved by the owner. Small dogs only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Clairmonte Cir have any available units?
1404 Clairmonte Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, TN.
Is 1404 Clairmonte Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Clairmonte Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Clairmonte Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Clairmonte Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Clairmonte Cir offer parking?
No, 1404 Clairmonte Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Clairmonte Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Clairmonte Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Clairmonte Cir have a pool?
No, 1404 Clairmonte Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Clairmonte Cir have accessible units?
No, 1404 Clairmonte Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Clairmonte Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Clairmonte Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Clairmonte Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Clairmonte Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
